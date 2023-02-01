Inkcarceration 2023

MANSFIELD -- The summer’s most anticipated festival is back and bigger than ever in 2023.

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns July 14 to 16 and will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions, all held at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield.

