Sister Act The Musical

Sister Act the Musical returns to The Renaissance Theatre starting on Nov. 19.

MANSFIELD -- One of the most popular shows ever produced at the Renaissance Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical, returns for a special holiday encore production this November and December as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series.

The company, once again led by the powerhouse Condrea Webber, is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director, Michael Thomas, with Kelly Knowlton, once again taking up the baton as musical director. All new choreography has been created by former Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams, along with spectacular new costumes, sets, and lights by costume designer Linda Turske, set designer Jason Kaufman, and lighting and sound designer Aaron Nicolas. Sister Act: The Musical is a perfect, uproarious way for your entire family to kick off the holiday season.

