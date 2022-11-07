MANSFIELD -- One of the most popular shows ever produced at the Renaissance Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical, returns for a special holiday encore production this November and December as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series.
The company, once again led by the powerhouse Condrea Webber, is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director, Michael Thomas, with Kelly Knowlton, once again taking up the baton as musical director. All new choreography has been created by former Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams, along with spectacular new costumes, sets, and lights by costume designer Linda Turske, set designer Jason Kaufman, and lighting and sound designer Aaron Nicolas. Sister Act: The Musical is a perfect, uproarious way for your entire family to kick off the holiday season.
Based on the hit film starring Whoopie Goldberg, Sister Act: The Musical is a sparkling celebration of the universal power of friendship.
It’s the hilarious story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – the Queen of Angels Convent. Disguised as a nun, and under the watchful and suspicious eye of the Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
“It’s my favorite of all the roles I’ve played,” Webber said. “Though Deloris is headstrong and self-focused, the camaraderie she discovers bonding with her fellow nuns helps her see the world in a different and beautiful way.”
Director Thomas agrees with Webber.
“At its core, Sister Act is an age-old ‘fish-out-of-water’ story. Sure, there are nonstop laughs and some of the funniest, most engaging musical numbers ever to hit the Broadway stage, but what gradually sneaks up on you is the profound heart, soul, and wisdom of the story. It’s quite moving.”
The Renaissance has put together a top-notch cast for the show.
Along with Webber, Lori Turner, (most recently seen in the Ren’s productions of Assassins, The Light in the Piazza, Sunday in the Park), returns to play the stern Reverend Mother, Beau Roberts, (Assassins, Hairspray, Spamalot), is back as Deloris’ gangster boyfriend, and Deon Taylor reprises his role as TJ, one of his thugs. Also joining the cast are Leah Gesouras, (last seen as Marion in the Ren’s production of The Music Man), as the shy postulant Mary Robert, Stephanie Hayslip, (Once, Titanic, Assassins), as the fun-loving Sister Mary Patrick, Jacque Workman, (last appearing in our production of Mary Poppins), as the irascible Sister Mary Lazarus. Najee Rawls, who recently starred in the Renaissance video production of Dreamgirls, will play the kind-hearted detective, “Sweaty” Eddie Southern, Robert Hardin-Leeth (Edna from the Ren’s Hairspray) plays Monsignor O’Hara, Caroline Grace Williams, (Once, Hairspray, Cinderella) as Mary Martin of Tours/Tina and Maggie Sicilia as Mary Xavier/Michelle. The beating heart of the production is provided by the talented ensemble, which includes Taylor Beasley, Kadelyn Becker, Nella Blackford, C’arah Coleman, Makaila Davis, Kamryn Gill, Dee Jones, Madison Kearney, Carter King, Ellie Nickoli, Pam Phillips, Zakari Ramos, Chantel Ross, Linda Turske, Tonne Webber, Torre Webber, and Tiara Wightman.
Sister Act: The Musical premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. with additional performances Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4th at 2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Ren’s website: rentickets.org.