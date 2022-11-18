Sister Act

The cast of "Sister Act: The Musical" at the Renaissance Theatre sings the reprise of "Take Me to Heaven" to close out Act 1 during rehearsals. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — Playing the role of Delores Van Cartier in the musical comedy "Sister Act" was a dream come true for Condrea Webber when the Renaissance Theatre first produced the show in 2017. 

Five years later, the Mansfield native says she has gained a new last name (Cannada, her maiden name) and lost a significant amount of weight, but the dream continues: Condrea is back in the lead role of "Sister Act" at the Renaissance, opening this weekend. 

GALLERY: "Sister Act: The Musical" at the Renaissance

1 of 41

Tags