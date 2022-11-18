MANSFIELD — Playing the role of Delores Van Cartier in the musical comedy "Sister Act" was a dream come true for Condrea Webber when the Renaissance Theatre first produced the show in 2017.
Five years later, the Mansfield native says she has gained a new last name (Cannada, her maiden name) and lost a significant amount of weight, but the dream continues: Condrea is back in the lead role of "Sister Act" at the Renaissance, opening this weekend.
Based on the hit film starring Whoopie Goldberg, "Sister Act: The Musical" tells the story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.
Under protective custody, she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – the Queen of Angels Convent. Disguised as a nun, and under the watchful eye of the Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
Five years feels like both a long and short amount of time between these two performances — director Michael Thomas said the years on the other side of the pandemic "seem like it was in another century." But the main reason to bring the show back is simple: It was a huge success.
"It's something that everybody in Mansfield can share because it is so diverse," Thomas said. "It has this beautiful story about people realizing that even though I'm not doing the same thing you're doing, it's still good. And that's a wonderful message in this day and age, with all this political upset and hatred."
Cannada recalls watching the movie "Sister Act" as a 16-year-old girl when it was first released in 1992, and being smitten with Whoopi Goldberg's performance.
"She was one of my role models growing up, seeing an African-American woman out there doing her thing," she said. "This was the all-time role that I dreamed of playing. It means a lot, my kids love it and now I get to show it to more generations."
Five years after the premiere of "Sister Act" at the Renaissance, Cannada is now leading an almost-entirely new cast of nuns with their own distinct talents and personalities. In a cast of 30 people, there are actors from ages 13 to 70 on stage.
Another returning cast member to "Sister Act" is Lori Turner, reprising her role of the Mother Superior, a traditionalist who has a hard time accepting the new ideas brought by Delores.
"The music is delightful, it's well-written, it's fun to watch, and our choreography is really nice as well," Turner said. "When we did it five years ago, of course we had choreography, but the Ren has grown and matured in its performance standards. So I think the choreography (created by former Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams) is better this time around."
Playing Sister Mary Robert is Leah Gesouras, a newcomer to the show but not to the Renaissance stage. Gesouras last appeared as Marion in the Renaissance's production of The Music Man.
"She's very quiet and unsure of herself, but she certainly discovers her voice later in the show," Gesouras said. "Delores sets Sister Mary Robert on this path to where she's always meant to be; the idea of people coming into our lives to help us find our purpose and help us grow is really powerful for her."
The cast of "Sister Act" is rounded out by a collection of local and regional faces, including Najee Rawls, Beau Roberts, Deon Taylor, Clayton Matthews, Jacque Workman, Caliph Scott, Stephanie Hayslip, Torre Webber, Madison Kearney, Ellie Nickoli, Tonne Webber, Kamryn Gill, Chantel Ross, Taylor Beasley, Kadelyn Becker, D'Andria Jones, Nella Blackford, Tiara Wighman, Makaila Davis, Maggie Sicilia, Pam Phillips, Zakari Ramos, and Carter King.
Kelly Knowlton joins the team once again as musical director, Linda Turske brings a fresh eye to costume design, and lighting and sound designer Aaron Nicolas complements the spectacular set design of Jason Kaufman.
Thomas noted that since the holidays are right around the corner, the Christmas theme is a bit more obvious in the show this time around. But Gesouras noted that just because the show is set in a convent, doesn't mean audiences of all backgrounds and beliefs can enjoy the performance.
"You don't have to be a religious person to enjoy this show," Gesouras said. "I believe that everyone believes in something, whatever that is — yourself, a higher power, whatever the case may be."
Robert Hardin-Leeth, who plays Monsignor O’Hara, said the show is "pure fun" with "a wonderful message."
"It's obvious that we're in a church, but the message is very hopeful and very positive in that you can make a difference in other people's lives if you just participate," he said.
"Sister Act: The Musical" opens Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. with additional performances Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Ren’s website: rentickets.org.