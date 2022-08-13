Hayden and Hadley Williams

Sisters Hayden and Hadley Williams pose for a photo at the Richland County Fair.

MANSFIELD -- Mandee Lantz may have had the top dairy goat, but her sister Maggie was right on her tail. 

Mandee and Maggie Lantz of the Country Champions 4H Club showed this year's grand champion and reserve grand champion dairy goats at the Richland County Fair. 

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com