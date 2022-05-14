MANSFIELD -- Kylee Battles looked around the pavilion full of Dayspring residents on Friday and smiled, thinking of her own grandparents.
"I want to come out and spend time with a lot of people," the Sherman Elementary School 3rd grader said. "A lot of the time they don't get to really come outside and have a lot of people here with them.
"So I am trying to help put a smile on their faces because I have someone in a home like this ... my grandma and grandpa. I don't really get to see them a lot because they are in Columbus," the 9-year-old said.
"I like to help people and make them happy."
Battles was one of 19 Sherman leadership group students who visited the county home on Friday for a picnic, resuming a tradition that began two decades ago when 3rd graders from Mansfield City Schools began visiting the residents.
Some residents were already waiting under a shady pavilion on a bright sunny day when the school bus rolled up the driveway at 10:30 a.m. at the scenic home located at 3220 N. Olivesburg Road.
The students and their teachers were joined by Miss Ohio Lora Current and local community activist Doc Stumbo, who helped arrange the visits when they began 20 years ago.
One of the teachers, Kevin Stone, said they liked to bring students out to celebrate holidays with the residents, as well as the annual picnic.
But the event on Friday was the first time the students have been able to come to Dayspring since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, relying on online meetings this school year.
He said the visits on days like Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter are fun -- and educational -- for the students. It may also be the last group to make the visits due to the district's reconfiguring of school buildings for the 2022-2023 school year.
"It helps them learn to be a friend to others, developing those leadership skills. We raise money during the year by selling potato chips to pay for everything we do out here," said Stone, who has advised the group with fellow teacher Linda Zakraijsek.
Another student, Alaya Carroll, echoed her classmate's thoughts on the visits to Dayspring.
"I look forward to helping them, seeing a smile on their face, having fun and just making them feel good for a day," Carroll said. "It feels amazing to be out here today.
"Some of the people here may not have anyone else to visit them and we just want to have fun with them," she said.
As the residents gathered under the pavilion, the students played games next to it, join by Current. Once everyone was in place, the students sang songs for the residents and invited them to sing along.
The residents supplied the smiles which the students had been seeking, just in time for lunch together.