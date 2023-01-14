katiesilcox01

Katie and Zack Silcox smile with their 5-year-old son, Gunther, at Saturday's benefit to help pay their medical bills. Katie Silcox was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in summer 2022.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity.

Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor. 

