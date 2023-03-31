Let's Talk: Woman to Woman logo

SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation established the Women’s Fund in 2009 to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth.

Back by popular demand, the Women’s Fund is hosting its lecture and open-forum discussion series, “Let’s Talk: Woman to Woman,” on issues relevant to adult women from a female perspective.

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.