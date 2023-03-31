SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation established the Women’s Fund in 2009 to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth.
Back by popular demand, the Women’s Fund is hosting its lecture and open-forum discussion series, “Let’s Talk: Woman to Woman,” on issues relevant to adult women from a female perspective.
The lecture will take place on Monday, April 24 when Shelby native Nichole Studd will present “Healing the environment to heal ourselves.” She will explain how self-care and care for the environment are intertwined.
Attendees will learn more about this connection and how you can use this knowledge to improve health and wellness for yourself and the world around you.
Program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby Community and Senior Center, 154 N. Gamble Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost of lecture is $15, which includes dinner, but there is no fee for members of “100 Women for Shelby.”
Come on and grab a girlfriend or two and be part of something inspiring in our community. For more information about the Women’s Fund of The Shelby and to register for lectures, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org or call 419-342-3686.