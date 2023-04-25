Hepatitis Family around patient

The  Uyoa family from left, Maria, Marcus, Victor Sr., Victor (3rd), and Mia.

SHELBY -- Six months ago, Victor Uyoa, Sr., of Shelby, was about to go into surgery for a liver transplant when his wife told him that some people wanted to help the family and were going to “do some work” on their house.

“That’s what I remember,” Uyoa said, sitting on the sofa in his living room – a sofa that spent almost two years covered in plastic on his front porch. “I didn’t understand what she meant, but after I came home from the hospital, that’s when I was told about the work people wanted to do on our house to help us.”

