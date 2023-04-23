ONTARIO -- Haleigh Kanouse didn’t attend her proms at Shelby High School. Now 26, her husband Nick Kanouse wanted to create a prom night for the two of them.
“But what fun is a party for just two people?” Haleigh Kanouse said. “So then we threw the idea back and forth of inviting more people to experience prom with their dream date, or a friends’ night out.”
Nick Kanouse, a Lexington High School graduate, said he went to his junior prom, which he remembered having an “Under the Sea” theme.
The couple chose “Vegas, Baby!” as the prom’s theme, where they went on their honeymoon in 2018.
“We loved that theme and it just stuck with us,” Haleigh Kanouse said.
Kanouse said she is excited to pick out her dress for the dance, but hasn’t decided on a Vegas-themed outfit or a traditional formal dress.
“I always got dresses off the sales rack for middle school dances, but this time, I’m splurging on the dress,” she said.
The couple is getting help organizing the dance from family members — Haleigh’s parents are sponsoring the event through Snap Fitness, and Nick’s sister is helping to make decorations.
“We’re all really excited,” Haleigh said.
Nick is looking forward to dancing, particularly to “Cha Cha Slide” and “Cupid Shuffle.”
“It will be like the best parts of a wedding reception,” he said.
Tickets for the adult prom are on sale through May 1 and cost $25 per person. The event is scheduled for June 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include catering from Grub Brothers, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Spiked punch and Bud Light will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring their own drinks.
The prom will be at the Richland County Fairgrounds and will include a photo booth, as well as professional photos from Stars Photography. All Occasions DJ will run the dance’s music.
If enough people show up to the June 3 dance, the Kanouses said they would like to make adult prom an annual event.
Anyone 21 and older can buy tickets online by messaging the Facebook event or texting 419-961-1865. The Kanouses can accept cash payments or Venmo, CashApp and PayPal. All ticket profits go back into event costs. Tickets are non-refundable.
Haleigh Kanouse said formal attire is encouraged but not required.
Adult prom is sponsored by Heather and Chris Braun from Shelby Snap Fitness, and James and Alex Lozier from Mansfield and Ashland Snap Fitness.