Shelby couple Nick and Haleigh Kanouse have planned an adult prom for June 3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale for $25 through May 1.

ONTARIO -- Haleigh Kanouse didn’t attend her proms at Shelby High School. Now 26, her husband Nick Kanouse wanted to create a prom night for the two of them.

“But what fun is a party for just two people?” Haleigh Kanouse said. “So then we threw the idea back and forth of inviting more people to experience prom with their dream date, or a friends’ night out.”

