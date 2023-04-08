corecommunity01

Shelby's Core Community Church, located in the former Dowds Elementary School, includes six times the space as its old facility. Pictured above is a wall in "Little Safari," the pre-school program space.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Just in time for Easter services, the Core Community Church staff and volunteers welcomed 400 people to its first service in its renovated facility on Seneca Drive.

“We told people from the beginning that this facility isn’t for us, it’s for our city,” Pastor Ben Carver said. “We love Shelby and want people to bring their doubts and fears and everything that they’re dealing with in life here, and encounter hope and church in a different way.”

