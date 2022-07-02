The Shelby Bicycle Museum will open to the public July 9, 2022 on the grounds of the original Shelby Cycle factory, now the Shelby Justice Center on Mack Avenue.
The unique interactive museum will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
2022 also marks the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the start of the Shelby Cycle Frame Builders, which became the Shelby Cycle Company.
The Shelby Cycle Historical Society will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 at the museum. Several unique pieces of Shelby history will be on-hand, including a Shelby tractor, Seltzer and Sons wagon, an Ideal bicycle, Whippet bicycle and Shelby bicycles. Volunteers will be on-hand for tours of the museum.
Shelby bicycle collector Stan Cain and Shelby Police Chief Lance Combs envisioned a bicycle museum which would be open anytime for families to bring children and out-of-town guests; hIstorian Christina Yetzer Drain provided the research about the bicycle companies as well as the factories that were housed in the building before the cycle factory; and Seltzer descendant Scott Moehring brought the history to life through his designs. A score of volunteers helped in the construction.
The Shelby Cycle Historical Society received a grant from Ohio Humanities to create the interactive museum in the Shelby Justice Center. The $29,000 grant includes more than $10,000 of volunteer research time, as well as $5,000 to purchase a display case, bicycle racks, and interpretive panels and murals. The display is tied to www.shelbycyclehistory.org through QR codes, where visitors can find additional information.