MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual car show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield, located at 1777 West Fourth Street in Mansfield.
"We are beyond excited for the 5th annual car show to benefit the animals at the Humane society of Richland County This event has so much fun to offer: Dogs are welcome, there's over 30 raffle baskets, games, great food, and of course cars," said Managing Director Linda Chambers. "This is the time of year where the weather is absolutely perfect and so many people just want to get outside, and this event gives them the perfect excuse.
"We are so grateful to Chris and Lori Cates, who tenaciously work all year to put the car show together. It's a really fun event."
Lori Cates organizes the event each year alongside her husband Chris.
"We have over 30 amazing raffle prizes. Games, raffles, dogs, music, food, and beautiful cars - we really make sure there is something for everyone here," Chambers said.
Admission to the event is free. Folks who would like to register a car msy do so for $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Richland County.
The Humane Society of Richland County, located at 3025 Park Avenue West in Ontario is a 501c3 non profit organization that does not receive any state, local, or federal funding.
Interested in supporting us or learning more about HSRC? Follow us on Facebook or go to our website at www.adoptourstrays.com.