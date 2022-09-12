Car show to benefit Humane Society

The Car Show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County raised $11,000 in 2020.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual car show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield, located at 1777 West Fourth Street in Mansfield.

"We are beyond excited for the 5th annual car show to benefit the animals at the Humane society of Richland County This event has so much fun to offer: Dogs are welcome, there's over 30 raffle baskets, games, great food, and of course cars," said Managing Director Linda Chambers. "This is the time of year where the weather is absolutely perfect and so many people just want to get outside, and this event gives them the perfect excuse.

