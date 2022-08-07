Junior Fair Royalty

Richland County Fair's 2022 Junior Fair Royalty, pictured from left to right: First runner-up Kelsey Snyder, Queen Caroline Tilton, King Carson Abbott, and second runner-up Hailey Eldridge. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — A group of glittering dresses contrasted with an audience of denim and boots at the Richland County Junior Fair King and Queen pageant on Sunday evening. 

It was standing-room only in the John Hartz Building as nine candidates for king and queen battled for the crown. The competition was stiff, and in the end, two senior 4-Hers came out on top. 

