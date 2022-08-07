MANSFIELD — A group of glittering dresses contrasted with an audience of denim and boots at the Richland County Junior Fair King and Queen pageant on Sunday evening.
It was standing-room only in the John Hartz Building as nine candidates for king and queen battled for the crown. The competition was stiff, and in the end, two senior 4-Hers came out on top.
Shelby senior Carson Abbott and Clear Fork senior Caroline Tilton were crowned Junior Fair royalty, beginning a year of service in the junior fair program. Abbott represented the Ring Raider 4-H and Shelby FFA, and Tilton represented the Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H.
Abbott was the lone candidate for junior fair king. Second runner-up for queen was Hailey Eldridge from the Ring Raiders 4-H and Shelby FFA, and first runner-up for queen was Kelsey Snyder from Rusty Riders 4-H and Shelby FFA.
Other queen contestants included Ryleigh Chase of Shelby FFA, Deborah Crouch of Clover Clan 4-H, Kathryn Lindenberger of New Edition 4-H, Megan Lindenberger of New Edition 4-H and Plymouth FFA, and Katelyn Messmore of Blackfork Friends 4-H.
Judges Morgan Volz, Abra Dunn of the Farm Bureau and Deanna Draper of the Ashland County 4-H said they were judging the contestants on their junior fair participation, leadership skills and poise.
As the 2014 fair queen, Volz said the new royalty could look forward to participating in shows they wouldn't normally ever see, handing our ribbons and being everywhere all at once during their reign.
Her favorite part of the job? "Definitely the tiara," Volz said.
During the question-and-answer part of the competition, Abbott was asked how he would sell a potential donor on sponsoring the fair. He said he would invite said donors to the fair to show off the work of all the kids in the fair.
Tilton is currently serving as the Junior Fair board president as well as the new queen. She said she would encourage new students to start doing junior fair for the fun experiences, plus the networking and growth she's experienced during her time at the fair.
Outgoing king and queen Evan Stuart and Maddie Parks said departing was bittersweet, and shared their favorite memories of spending time together and visiting other county fairs. Parks said she enjoyed sharing her crown with little kids and especially her dad, who has nailed his "princess wave."
Stuart left the new royalty with a word of advice by way of Winston Churchill: "Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."
