ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will host a Senior Spring Extravaganza on May 25 at 10 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield.
This free event is conducted in recognition of Older Americans Month and offers guests entertainment, refreshments, resources, information regarding aging issues, and a chance to win door prizes.
The Area Agency on Aging will Rock ‘n’ Roll into the 1950s with the theme Age My Way.
"This year, we want to celebrate our senior citizens with an on-site classic car show, entertainer Randy Velez will be singing the oldies but goodies, free lunch, BINGO, and much more," the agency stated.
Sponsorships, Vendor Booths, and Car Show slots are available but must register.
The event will be held in person in two buildings and the parking lot. Masks are not required but are encouraged. For more information, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 567-247-6487.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. provides leadership, collaboration, coordination, and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.
