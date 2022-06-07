MANSFIELD — We continue to live in times where food supplies may be compromised. The events of the last few years have brought attention to and awareness of where food comes from, and an emphasis on locally produced food.
To continue to raise awareness on where food comes from, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is teaming up with Richland County’s favorite public farm, Malabar Farm State Park, to sponsor Family Fun on the Farm Festival Saturday, June 25 at Malabar Farm from 2 to 6 p.m.
The festival is open to the public and admission is free. There are many fun activities planned to celebrate summer’s bounty of garden grown food, especially for children.
Children are invited to make seed bombs, plant green beans in a recycled egg carton, build a greenhouse in a bag, and learn how to save seeds. They will get to watch seedlings grow and enjoy their own fresh green beans this summer.
There will be interactive weaving for children with something to take home and young children can let their imaginations run wild at the Imagination Stations.
Families will have the opportunity to share some love with the alpacas and farm animals; walk through history with antique farm equipment, try out archery; and fish at the pond by the Big House. Fishing is free for those 15 years-old and younger.
Don’t forget to try your luck at the agriculture and conservation trivia wheel for a chance to win great prizes. The festival also allows for slower paced activities such as story time for children, a relaxing ride on the farm wagon, and live music.
A food-themed festival wouldn’t be complete without food. Food trucks and vendors will have tasty treats and beverages for sale. There will also be a variety of fresh food items for sale like micro greens, herb and vegetable plants and honey.
This is just a taste of what you can experience at Family Fun on the Farm and community organizations are eager to have you join in on the activities they have planned and share their expertise. Make sure you don’t miss anything!
While at the festival, connect with other Family Fun on the Farm participants Buehler's Food Truck, CaliFarmer, Jonny Ohio Music, Little Buckeye Children's Museum, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, NECIC, Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Div. of Wildlife, Richland County Emergency Management Agency, Richland County Farm Bureau, Richland Public Health, Shady Lane Farm, the Buckeye Iron Will Club, OSU Extension-Richland County 4-H, Richland County Area Beekeepers Association, Bloom Haven Farm, The Roaming Donut, YWCA CCR&R, Paul & Kimberly Ault, Lionheart Medicinal Gardens, Chocolates and More, Exclusively Yours, Food Tour, Fiberarts Guild at Malabar Farm, High Desert Greens, Kingwood Center Gardens, Richland County Solid Waste, Richland Newhope/Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Westfield Tropical Sno.
For questions about Family Fun on the Farm Festival, please visit https://bit.ly/3Ng6Gq2, e-mail Contact@RichlandSWCD.net or call 419-747-8685.