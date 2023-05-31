It is tiring to deal with constant pain, posture issues, difficulty exercising and not feeling comfortable in one’s own skin due to having large breasts. Many women face these challenges, but there is a solution: breast reduction surgery.
At Mid Ohio Plastic Surgery, Dr. Rafael Villalobos helps women create a happier and healthier lifestyle through a commonly performed surgery that brings significant relief to patients who have suffered various symptoms caused by oversized breasts.
He and his team have been providing this transformative surgery in Mansfield for over a decade, bringing comfort, confidence and improved aesthetics to countless patients.
“It can look like a very painful surgery, but it's not according to the reports of our patients,” Dr. Villalobos said. “Most ladies that have the surgery done comment they wish they had done it sooner.”
According to Dr. Villalobos, studies show that 80% of symptoms women felt pre-surgery were improved, some even immediately. By reducing the strain on the shoulder area, the surgery significantly enhances patients’ quality of life.
Some common fears or reasons women cite when coming in for consultations are losing volume to the breasts, less nipple sensation or having unsupportive spouses.
“The surgery not only reduces breast size but also lifts the breasts, resulting in a more natural and aesthetically pleasing appearance,” Dr. Villalobos said.
Kelli A., a very satisfied patient, could not be happier with her new breasts, despite having some of these concerns before having the surgery.
“I can now buy normal bras, not the humongous ones that cost a fortune. I do not look out of proportion with the rest of my body. I am happy when I see myself in pictures now,” she said.
Post breast reduction surgery, some patients become more aware of their abdominal area. With their breasts no longer overpowering their frame, their tummy becomes more noticeable.
“It is not uncommon for women to consider additional body contouring procedures such as tummy tucks or liposuction,” Dr. Villalobos said.
As with every surgery, there are potential risks that come along with the procedure such as loss of sensation, excessive bleeding and infection, but Dr. Villalobos assures these complications are very rare with breast reduction surgery.
Post surgery, recovery time is on average one week. There are however certain limitations during a few week period including lifting heavy objects and avoiding engaging in activities that increase blood pressure or heart rate.
Dr. Villalobos will make the process as comfortable and easy as possible, from consultation to post surgery.
Michelle S. was very pleased with her experience and Mid Ohio Plastic Surgery from beginning to end.
“I was a bit nervous about the surgery, but Dr. Villalobos made me feel confident throughout the whole process,” she said. “I even talked my sister into going for a consultation and she had the surgery done six months later.”
Many patients are unaware of the availability of this life-changing procedure in the local area. Breast reduction surgery offers more than just visual improvements. It provides a solution to a range of symptoms that can significantly impact a woman's quality of life.
For more information about Mid Ohio Plastic Surgery or to schedule a consultation, visit their website or call (419) 756-1125.