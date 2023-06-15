Juneteenth lead art

Mansfield's 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration is set for June 17 at Central Park in Downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD — American author, poet and Civil Rights activist Maya Angelou once said, "No one of us can be free until everybody is free."

For Enisia Lee, that's what Juneteenth is all about. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.