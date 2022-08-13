MANSFIELD -- Saturday morning results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Showman of Showmen Contest, Outstanding Exhibitors and Small Equine.
Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning.
Small Equine Show
Showmanship – 14 and over
1st – Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd – Alaina Stone, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
3rd – Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
4th- Zada Marquis, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Showmanship – 13 years and under
1st – Izaiah Reynolds, Triangle T 4-H
2nd – Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Trail in Hand – 14 years and over
1st – Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
2nd – Alaina Stone, Kickin’ it Kountry 4-H
Trail in Hand – 13 years and under
1st – Izaiah Reynolds, Triangle T 4-H
2nd – Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Jumper
1st – Alaina Stone, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
2nd - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
4th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Hunter
1st - Alaina Stone, Kickin’ it Kountry 4-H
2nd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Ground Driving
1st - Alaina Stone, Kickin’ it Kountry 4-H
2nd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Ground Driving – Reinmanship
1st - Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd - Alaina Stone, Kickin’ it Kountry 4-H
3rd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Bribery Barrels
1st - Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd - Zada Marquis, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
5th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Horse Smarts
1st - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
2nd - Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd - Zada Marquis, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
4th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
5th - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Mystery
1st - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
2nd - Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd – Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
4th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
5th - Zada Marquis, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Simon Says
1st - Sofia Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd - Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
4th - Zada Marquis, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
5th - Molly Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Showman of Showmen Contest
Showman of Showmen Winner: Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA (goats)
Other Participants:
Katrina Beer, Richland Round-Up 4-H (rabbits)
Ryleigh Chase, Country Champions 4-H and Shelby FFA (poultry)
Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H (swine)
Cameron Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H (horse)
Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA (sheep)
Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H (beef)
Outstanding Exhibitors
Exhibitor, Club/Chapter, Project
Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders, Alpaca
Carson Abbott, Shelby FFA, Market Beef
Jillian Adkins, Country Clovers, Market Goat
Julia Auck, Wild-n-Free Clothing, Clothes for Middle School
Marissa Barciz, Next Generation, Horseless Horse
Marissa Barciz, Next Generation, Clothing - Sew Fun
Bryson Bays, Next Generation, Market Lamb
Katrina Beer, Richland Round-Up, Market Rabbit
Katrina Beer, Richland Round-Up, Breeding Rabbit
Nicole Beverage, Blackfork Friends, Vet Science - Cutting Edge
Anna Blanton, Next Generation, My Favorite Things
Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free, Health - Staying Healthy
Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free, Foods - Star Spangled Foods
Madison Boyer, Kickin' It Kountry, Breeding Swine
Ryleigh Chase, Shelby FFA, Market Broilers
Ryleigh Chase, Country Champions, Breeding Poultry
Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts, Arcs and Sparks
Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts, Alpaca
Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts, Beekeeping
Jack Cotter, Farmhand Friends, Self-Determined
Aubrey Crain, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies, Horse
Jace Craner, Richland Co Livestock Lovers, Market Hog
Katie Crider, Ring Raiders, Alpaca
Katie Crider, Ring Raiders, Horse
Kaylee Dabney, Richland Round-Up, Get Started in Art
Emma Dailey, Bibs & Boots, Scrapbooking
Dailynn Dawson, Country Champions, Breeding Poultry
Lucas Distl, Rusty Riders, Market Rabbit
Lily Eckenwiler, Great Expectations, Foods - Let's Begin Cooking
Luke Eckenwiler, Great Expectations, Foods - Let's Begin Cooking
Hailey Eldridge, Ring Raiders, Market Broilers
Hailey Eldridge, Shelby FFA, Market Goat
Elizabeth Enix, Neighhh Not Today, Horse
Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts, Self-Determined
Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts, Market Rabbit
Kayla Evans, Richland Round-Up, Ohio Birds
Mahsil Gamble, Wild-n-Free, Dog Obedience
Maylanna Gamble, Wild-n-Free, Dog Obedience
Evelyn Gerber, New Edition, Foods - Let's Begin Cooking
Mia Gledhill, Neighhh Not Today, Horse
Kailey Hale, Triangle T, Photography
Lydia Hawkins, Freedom Wranglers, Self-Determined
Lydia Hawkins, Freedom Wranglers, Photography
Lillian Heydiner, That Udder Club, Market Rabbit
Sarah Hoak, Country Clovers, Woodworking
Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots, Market Rabbit
Ava Irwin, Triangle T, Photography
Ava Irwin, Triangle T, Market Rabbit
Courtney Kissinger, Clover Clan, Health - You're the Athlete
Reagan Kleman, New Edition, Foods - Let's Start Cooking
Natalie Korbas, Bibs & Boots, Market Lamb
Natalie Korbas, Bibs & Boots, Breeding Sheep
Zoe Kuhn, Next Generation, Market Goat
Thalia Kurtzman, Neighhh Not Today, Get Started in Art
Rylie Lane, All Star Gang, Market Lamb
Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition, Breeding Beef
Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition, Market Beef
Kathryn Lindenberger, New Edition, Self-Determined
Megan Lindenberger, New Edition, Cake Decorating
Megan Lindenberger, New Edition, You Can Quilt
Megan Lindenberger, Plymouth FFA, Market Rabbit
Grace Mayer, Bits-n-Bridles, Photography
Emma McCallister, Next Generation, Self-Determined
Izabel McDermott, Izabel Triangle T Photography
Maeve McDermott, Triangle T, Self-Determined
Josephine McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts, Market Rabbit
Josie McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts, Foods - Let's Begin Cooking
Stella McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts, Foods - Everyday Food and Fitness
Kately Messmore, Blackfork Friends, Market Goat
Makenzie Mills, Blackfork Friends, Dog Obedience
Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA, Market Beef
Lindsay Montgomery, Wild-n-Free, Horse
Madelyn Moore, Rusty Riders, Market Hog
Paige Mullins, Luckey 4-H'ers, Scrapbooking
Lelia Myers, Freedom Wranglers, Cats - Perfect Pals
Kaelynn Nickell, Ring Raiders, Intermediate Fishing
Mason Nunnally, Bibs & Boots, Foods and Nutrition - Let's Start Cooking
Selah Ogle, Country Clovers, Foods - Let's Bake Quick Breads
Marlee Otterbacher, Blackfork Friends, Foods - Let's Begin Cooking
William Owens, Richland Round-Up, Not Just Knots
Madison Parks, Richland Round-Up, Market Beef
Alivia Potts, Ring Raiders, Market Goat
Gracie Rodman, Richland Round-Up, Your Thoughts Matter
Gracie Rodman, Richland Round-Up, Vet Science - All Systems Go!
Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation, Vet Science - All Systems Go!
Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation, Breeding Turkey
Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation, Market Turkey
Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation, Chicken Exhibition
Lane Schuster, Great Expectations, Market Hog
Abigail Secriskey, Richland Round-Up, Foods - Grill Master
Abigail Secriskey, Richland Round-Up, Cake Decorating
Carson Secriskey, Richland Round-Up, Nailing It Together
Amery Sexton, Country Clovers, Market Goat
Alex Shatzer, Shelby FFA, Market Rabbit
Hayden Skropits, Wild-n-Free, Horse
Sarah Smith, Richland Round-Up, Vet Science - On the Cutting Edge
Sarah Smith, Richland Round-Up, Market Turkey
Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA, Breeding Goat
Peyton Spohn, Neighhh Not Today, Beef Feeder
Makayla Stephens, Country Pals, Market Goat
Lilly Stine, Ganges Happy Hearts, Pocket Pets
Courtney Stiving, Country Clovers, Beef Feeder
Courtney Stiving, Shelby FFA, Market Beef
Evan Stuart, Crestview FFA, Self-Determined
Chad Tingley, Branded Pony, Horseless Horse
Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts, Cake Decorating
Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers, Market Goat
Hayden Williams, Great Expectations, Breeding Goat
Audrey Wolford, Country Champions, Foods - Take a Break for Breakfast