Winners of the bike decorating contest pose for a photo with their decorated rides at Seltzer Park tennis courts.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — The kids’ bike clinic at Shelby's annual Bicycle Days festival on Saturday gave children the opportunity to learn hands-on bike tuning skills.

Rider safety during the summer months was also taught while kids navigated the obstacle course setup on the Seltzer Park tennis courts.

DSC06035.jpg

Kids' bike clinic organizer Felicia Albert addresses the crowd at Seltzer Park tennis courts.
DSC05983.jpg

Young cyclist navigates the obstacle course at Seltzer Park tennis courts.
DSC06029.jpg

Mark Hess, owner of Hess Industries, assists a young rider at the bike tune-up station.
DSC06046.jpg

Contestants line their rides for the bike decorating contest.

