Rubies Women's Group is a recovery home for survivors of addiction and human trafficking. The program's current house can accommodate six women, while the house being renovated will be able to house 12-18 women and children.

MANSFIELD -- Repairing family relationships can be a crucial motivator for a survivor of addiction or human trafficking.

Candace Watson-Cole has witnessed this first-hand. Some residents of her faith-based recovery program, Rubies Women’s Group, need to coordinate visitation with their children while at the recovery house.

