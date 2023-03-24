MANSFIELD -- Cinderella. Peter Pan. Elsa & Anna.
And many laughs in between -- as well as some thrills.
The Mansfield Playhouse on Friday announced its 2023-2024 schedule, including five main-stage adult shows, two Second Stage shows and two children's musicals.
The Playhouse, in its 55th year at the 95 E. Third St. location, is the second-oldest continuously-producing community theater in the state.
(Click above to download and view the entire Mansfield Playhouse 2023-2024 season schedule.)
"We are happy to kick things off in September with the full, family-friendly musical, 'Cinderella,'" said Doug Wertz, the artistic director at the Playhouse and its only full-time employee.
"That show will be followed up by a nice blend of other genres -- from the psychological thriller 'Angel Street (Gaslight)' to a new twist on the Christmas classic of 'A Christmas Carol,'" Wertz said.
"More comedies and our children's musicals will really round out the season schedule nicely," Wertz said.
"Cinderella," with original music from Rodgers and Hammerstein, will be staged Sept. 8-9, as well as Sept. 15-17.
Auditions will be July 11 and 12 at 7 pm.
It's the timeless story about the enchantment of young, sweet, beautiful Cinderella, cruelly mistreated by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, helped by her magical fairy godmother, who sends her off to win the heart of a handsome prince and to live happily ever after.
A full, adult musical is not something the Playhouse often undertakes.
"I think the last full musical at the Playhouse was several years ago when we did 'Little Shop of Horrors,'" Wertz said.
The veteran actor, director and stage designer said the Playhouse is always looking for local residents to audition for shows, work backstage or just volunteer to be a part of the community theater.
"We always try to share new talents on our stage with open auditions," he said.
"With a new season, we continue to welcome new volunteers, as well. There is a form on our website (www.mansfieldplayhouse.com) to express interest for volunteering," Wertz said.
He said the website will updated with the new season and ticket availability after the 2022-2023 concludes.
"This, of course, will be our regular season. But we will also continue with civic-minded events between show. The theater will be available for rental for film screenings, concerts, etc.," Wertz said.
Mansfield Playhouse
2023-2024 schedule
Main Stage
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (original) -- Sept. 8-9, 15-17
Angel Street (Gaslight) -- Oct. 20-21, 27-29
A Christmas Carol: Every man has the power to do good -- Dec. 8-9, 15-17
Over The River and Through the Woods -- March 8-9, 15-17
The 39 Steps -- April 19-20, 26-28
Second Stage
Airport Encounters -- Nov. 10-11, 17-18
Crimes of the Heart -- May 10-11, 17-18
Youth Theater
Disney's Frozen Jr. -- Jan. 26-27, Feb. 2-4
Peter Pan Jr. -- June 14-15, 21-23