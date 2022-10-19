Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be on the big screen at The Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Let's Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren for a night of interactive mayhem on Oct. 29.

For the third year in a row, the Renaissance continues its Halloween tradition of showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Dress in your best costume, bring your props, and enjoy a twisted night at the theater.

