MANSFIELD -- Let's Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren for a night of interactive mayhem on Oct. 29.
For the third year in a row, the Renaissance continues its Halloween tradition of showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Dress in your best costume, bring your props, and enjoy a twisted night at the theater.
In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien).
Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."
Following the showing, guests are invited to an afterparty at Dan Lew Exchange. Your ticket to Rocky Horror will grant you admission to all three parties taking place at Dan Lew: Octoberfest Beer Tasting, 33 Forever Self Expression Party, and the China Club Halloween Karaoke Reunion.
Prepare for dance breaks, great food, and drinks to die for.
Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online or at the door. To purchase tickets for this spooky night out, visit the Renaissance Theatre website, rentickets.org, or visit/call the box office at 419.522.2726, 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.