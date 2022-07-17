MANSFIELD -- Early Sunday morning, I was awakened by the sounds of loud raindrops thumping on the outside of my car windows.
Muddy grass and few people emerging from surrounding tents caught my eye as I peeked outside of the makeshift curtain, an old black t-shirt tucked inside the window.
We had camped out at the fairgrounds among many others. Parties went on through the night, and strangers shared stories of their days with enthusiasm as they walked back and forth to their RVs or tents. The back of a Kia Soul is not ideal for sleeping, but with the help of excessive pillows and string lights, it’s surprisingly more comfortable than one would imagine -- but my knees would hate me later.
It was the final day of Inkcarceration; gearing up to be the gloomiest of them all. Announcements were made to alert concert-goers that the festival’s doors would open at noon rather than the normal 11 a.m, due to thunderstorms. Cranes were on the grounds, loading mulch in attempts to make it easier to walk.
But fans weren’t discouraged by the weather, showing up in great numbers -- just like the first two days.
I trudged through the Orange Parking Lot’s mud, only to wait an hour with security as they munched on tacos and explained that the rules for allowing media inside changes every day, and they couldn’t allow me in yet.
I gave up on them, and after trying different points of entry, I finally made it in through the VIP area, avoiding any hassle and getting in within two minutes.
A makeshift slip-n-slide was created to adhere to the muggy weather, with attendees gliding through, ending covered in mud. Bystanders, adorned in rain ponchos every color of the rainbow, laughed and snapped pictures making the most of the storm. A group played hacky-sack in the lot, the game kept a consistent rhythm as bystanders joined in, enhancing the circle. Rain never ceased, leaving everyone soaked, smiling, and finding creative solutions to make themselves more comfortable.
Jelly Roll took the stage at 4:30 p.m, followed by Nothing More, leaving the speakers with an incredible bass boost. Black Veil Brides was on the stage at 6 p.m, leaving fans staring in awe with visible tears of joy. Attendees anxiously awaited Seether, Lamb of God, and the final act of the festival, Disturbed.
Although a change of pace, the third and final day of Inkcarceration was no disappointment. Fans were impressed, the staff handled the weather with consistent updates, and each set was phenomenal.
You could already hear many fans exclaiming, “I can’t wait for next year!”