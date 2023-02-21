rypgamenight1.jpg

A group from Richland Young Professionals hosts a game night at The Phoenix Brewing Company Nov. 1. Richland Young Professionals offers free membership to workers ages 18 to 40 in the county.

MANSFIELD — Richland Young Professionals co-chair Jordon Wurthmann wanted to host a unique event that Mansfielders couldn’t find anywhere else.

This would be to raise money for his organization, and in lieu of the routine banquet or golf outing. 

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.