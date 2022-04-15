MANSFIELD – As gardening season gets underway, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) encourages you to choose native plants when planning your garden or landscape.
Native plants are more suited to our climate and soil and typically do better in our gardens than non-native species. They also provide excellent habitats and food for insects, pollinators, and wildlife.
Because they have a strong root system, more soil is held in place which slows stormwater runoff and filters pollutants before they enter rivers, lakes, and streams.
Richland SWCD is hosting a free workshop on native plants on May 3 at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park at 750 N. Home Rd., Mansfield.
For farmers enrolled in the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Noah Cable of Pheasants Forever will review species selection, site selection considerations, site preparation, planting methods, and post-planting care.
For all landowners, Gale Martin of Natives in Harmony will share why native plants are important in our landscape, their benefits and how to choose plants.
The Native Plant Sale will take place after the workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Plant plugs cost $3 each and are subject to availability. Flats of plants may be ordered during the sale for $96. Garden gloves and native seed packets will be available to purchase, also.