A monarch butterfly feeds from a wildflower species called "asters" on private property in Shelby in September 2021. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — It’s the time of year when the leaves start to change color and our thoughts turn to collecting Common Milkweed seed pods.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is partnering with the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) to collect Common Milkweed seed pods to help foster habitats for Monarch butterflies.

