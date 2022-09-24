MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) wants to express its gratitude to its many volunteers for the hours and assistance they provide.
In addition to thanking volunteers throughout the year, Richland SWCD hosted a volunteer appreciation picnic at Gorman Nature Center this summer. Also, each year the district recognizes a volunteer for their exemplary support of the district and is named Volunteer of the Year.
To mark this special designation, Richland SWCD donates a native tree to be planted in the volunteer’s honor at a location of their choosing. This year’s Volunteer of the Year, Marilyn Roe, has chosen Marshall Park for the location of the tree and Richland SWCD will donate a red maple.
The tree will be planted at the intersection of Dunlap Drive and Cal Miller Lane in Marshall Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. and the public is invited to attend. Roe will also be recognized at the annual celebration on Nov. 3, which is also open to the public.
Marilyn started volunteering with Richland SWCD in 2017 and originally volunteered to scan and archive historical photos and documents. With the passage of time, she has expanded her volunteerism to include representing the district at district sponsored events like Family Fun on the Farm Festival and community events like the Pollinator Festival. Marilyn also helps with many office tasks.
If you picked up a free packet of milkweed seeds from the district, chances are good she packaged them. Marilyn is a retired librarian and also volunteers for Catholic Charities Richland County and the Richland County Probate Court.
Call 419-747-8685 or go to http://richlandswcd.net/ to learn about volunteer opportunities and services provided by Richland SWCD.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
