Pond fish for sale at RSWCD

Pond owners are shown here buying fish from the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District in 2022.

MANSFIELD — Signs of spring are beginning to blossom like crocus blooming, daffodils popping up, and the smell of skunk spraying. The first two are more enjoyable than the latter, but all are signs of nicer weather to come.

Another sign of spring is getting your pond ready for summer. If part of your spring ritual involves stocking your pond, consider ordering pond fish through the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) pond fish sale now through April 13.

