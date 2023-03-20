MANSFIELD — Signs of spring are beginning to blossom like crocus blooming, daffodils popping up, and the smell of skunk spraying. The first two are more enjoyable than the latter, but all are signs of nicer weather to come.
Another sign of spring is getting your pond ready for summer. If part of your spring ritual involves stocking your pond, consider ordering pond fish through the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) pond fish sale now through April 13.
Species for sale are Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Hybrid Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Redear Shellcracker, Yellow Perch, White Amur, and Fathead Minnows. Pond conditioner, fish food, plastic bags, and string may also be ordered through the sale.
This is the only pond fish sale Richland SWCD will sponsor this year, so don’t miss this opportunity to stock your pond. Pick up your order April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
