MANSFIELD -- Richland Gives is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to local nonprofit organizations they care about through a single giving website.
The Richland County Foundation is hosting the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. This year’s event is taking place through Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is participating in this year’s Richland Gives. Richland SWCD provides resources and educational programs for a wide range of conservation and education programs and is responsible for soil and water integrity in the County. The district works with landowners, government agencies and partners on a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
"Last year through Richland Gives I received a conservation cost-share grant from Richland Soil and Water Conservation District to help with the cost of native plants for my rain garden," said Bruce, of Ontario. "I have a low spot in my yard and the garden will help absorb water plus be a beautiful space.
"Not only am I installing a rain garden, but I bought a rain barrel and native plant seeds from Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, too! They have been helpful and are providing a much-needed service."
Please consider donating to Richland SWCD this year to help provide supplies for a variety of programs. Your donation will allow Richland SWCD to provide conservation education through workshops, field days, intern and volunteer programs, community events, and the Annual Celebration. Many programs are free or available at a minimal cost. Additional funding will allow us to continue, strengthen and expand our efforts.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.