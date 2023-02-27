Richland Soil & Water Conservation District ribbon cutting

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District was created in 1948 and a Board formed with local farmers to work with residents of Richland County to provide educational and technical assistance.

MANSFIELD – Brian Alt, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Board Supervisor Chairperson led a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 18 to kick off Richland SWCD’s 75th anniversary.

The ceremony began with Brian sharing the history of how Soil and Water Conservation Districts were formed.

