Conservation Creation Workshop participants are enjoying time making beautiful items from natural materials or reused, repurposed, and recycled items in the company of old and new friends, family, and Richland SWCD staff. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to visit and connect with others.
The remaining Conservation Creation Workshops for the year are:
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
June 14: Needle Felted Sheep – make felted sheep from local Corriedale wool.
July 12: Rustic String Art – create string art from a design on natural wood.
Aug. 9: Aviary Tea Party – help our feathered friends out by creating a hanging bird feeder from teacups and saucers.
Sept. 13: Fall Centerpieces – design a fall centerpiece with autumn materials and recycled vases.
Oct. 11: Corny Wreaths - celebrate the harvest season by making a wreath with Indian corn. Corny jokes will be in abundance!
Dec. 13: Grapevine Tree – make a grapevine tree to get you in the Holiday mood.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.