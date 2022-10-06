Kingwood Center 2021 Richland SWCD Cooperator of the Year
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) will celebrate the past year and recognize the Cooperator of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year at the Annual Celebration Thursday, November 3.

The Celebration will be held at the Lexington Senior Civic Center, 67 E. Main St in Lexington beginning at 6 p.m. 

