MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) will celebrate the past year and recognize the Cooperator of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year at the Annual Celebration Thursday, November 3.
The Celebration will be held at the Lexington Senior Civic Center, 67 E. Main St in Lexington beginning at 6 p.m.
Eligible voters may cast their vote for one Board Supervisor position from 6 to 7 p.m. The candidates are Fred Cooke, Nathan Neal, and Mike Temple. Absentee voting will be held October 5 until 12 noon November 3 at the Richland SWCD office. Election information is available at https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/board-supervisors.
This year’s guest speaker is Aaron Wilson from the Ohio State University Extension. Aaron will provide an interesting program on our fluctuating weather titled, What’s up with the Weather?!
The Celebration is open to the public and includes refreshments. The cost is $12.00 per person and reservations are requested by October 27 at https://bit.ly/3PZrO4v.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.