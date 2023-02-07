MANSFIELD -- Richland Newhope will have four March awareness activities.
The specific events are listed below:
#1
WHAT: Richland Newhope’s annual Bowling Awareness Event
WHEN: Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE: Lex Lanes, 60 State Rt. 97, Lexington
WHY: This is the first of several activities being held as part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. We invited Richland County public and private school 8th-graders and county leaders.
The teams will be unified with students that have a disability(s), general education students, and county leaders as the team captain. Richland Newhope is providing bowling, lanyards, awards, team photos, and lunch. The purpose of this event is to help bring awareness and inclusion to students with developmental disabilities.
#2
WHAT: Richland Newhope’s annual Community Awareness Day
WHEN: Thurs., March 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Longview Center, 1496 W. Longview Ave. Mansfield, 44906 (26 participants will start and end at this location. From approximately 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., they will go to several locations (TBD) around Richland County to visit and meet with individuals we support.
WHY: This Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month activity is designed to create a better understanding of people with disabilities and how Richland Newhope and its provider partners support them.
* At noon, all participants will return to The Longview Center for a luncheon. Around noon, each participant will talk about his or her experience. Media representatives are welcome to attend the lunch.
#3
WHAT: 4th annual Step into Spring – a free, fun walk
WHEN: Thursday, March 16. Registration opens at 10 a.m. (walk starts at 10:30 a.m.)
WHERE: Richland Mall (middle of mall – by former Macy’s)
WHY: Richland Newhope, Richland Public Health, Richland County Children Services, and the Richland Mall are sponsoring this free event open to the public as a way to wrap up Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and to promote community inclusion. In addition to the walk, there will be several informational displays by walk sponsors and Richland Newhope provider partners.
#4
WHAT: Kid’s Day
WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Buckeye Imagination Museum
WHY: Families enrolled in our Early Intervention program will be welcomed to the Buckeye Imagination Museum to connect and play as a family. The Buckeye Imagination Museum will allow the children and families to connect, express themselves, and explore the museum. We know that not every child gets the opportunity to play with their family in a safe and creative environment, and that is why we are excited about this new event.