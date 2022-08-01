food bank

Stock the Trailer is a friendly competition that helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio.

MANSFIELD – Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and several area county fairs have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit local food banks as part of a state-wide food drive contest.

Richland and Morrow counties have committed to participating in the contest this summer. Now in its second year, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a friendly competition that helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio.

