Richland County Tourism graphic

MANSFIELD – As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region.

According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total visitor spending was $404.5 million. That’s an increase of 15.4% over 2019. Thus, overall impact exceeded pre-pandemic impact numbers.

Tags