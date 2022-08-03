MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday.
Pre-Fair Dog Show Results
Auditor’s Award (Judge’s Pick)
Dominick Rollison, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Obedience
Novice A – Deborah Crouch, Clover Clan 4-H (Mansfield)
Pre-Novice – Cheyenne Sumler, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Beginner Novice A – K. Sanders, Richland Round-Up 4-H (Mansfield)
Beginner Novice B – Claire Shaw, Buckeye Farmers 4-H (Ontario)
Rally
Rally Intermediate Off-Leash – Deborah Crouch, Clover Clan 4-H (Mansfield)
Rally Intermediate On-Leash – Cheyenne Sumler, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Rally Novice – Maylanna Gamble, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Agility
Novice – Finn Devaney, Clover Clan 4-H (Mansfield)
Intermediate – Cheyenne Sumler, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Showmanship
Senior A – Cheyenne Sumler, Wild-n-Free 4-H (Mansfield)
Intermediate B – Finn Devaney, Clover Clan 4-H (Mansfield)
Intermediate A – Claire Shaw, Buckeye Farmers 4-H (Ontario)
Clothing Days
Sew Fun, Junior – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
Communication Days – Demonstrations
Intermediate Individual, Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Companion Animal Day
Pocket Pets, Junior - Lilly Stine, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Purrfect Pals: Level 1 Cats - Lelia Myers, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Creative Arts Day
Get Started in Art – Junior - Kaylee Dabney, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Get Started in Art – Senior - Thalia Kurtzman, Neighhh Not Today 4-H
Scrapbooking, Senior Division - Emma Dailey, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Scrapbooking, Senior Division – 2 nd year - Paige Mullins, Lucky 4-H’ers 4-H
Collectibles – Junior - Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
Engineering Excitement Days
Not Just Knots – Junior – W. Owens, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Engineering Welding
Welding - Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Foods & Nutrition
Let’s Start Cooking, Junior - Josie McNary,
Everyday Food & Fitness – Junior - Stella McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Star Spangled Foods, Jr.- Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Let’s Bake Quick Breads - Selah Ogle, Country Clovers 4-H
Health
Staying Healthy, Junior - Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
You’re the Athlete, Senior - Courtney Kissinger, Clover Clan 4-H
Your Thoughts Matter, Senior - Gracie Rodman, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Natural Resources (including Shooting Sports)
Beekeeping, Junior - Alivia Hicks, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Beekeeping, Senior - Lilly Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Outdoor Adventure, Intermediate Fishing - Kaelynn Nickell, Ring Raiders 4-H
Ohio Birds - Kayla Evans, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Shooting Sports – Shotgun (Senior) - Logan Hoffman, Lucky 4-H’ers 4-H
Photography
Photography Basics - Izabel McDermott, Triangle T 4-H
Next Level Photography - Ava Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
Self-Determined
Junior Division - Sawyer Eshelman, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
STEM Day (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics)
Veterinary Science II: All Systems Go - Gracie Rodman, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Veterinary Science III: On the Cutting Edge – Nicole Beverage, Blackfork Friends 4-H
Woodworking
Woodworking, Level III: Nailing It Together, Senior - Carson Secriskey, Richland
Round-Up 4-H