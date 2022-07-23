Vet flowers (copy)

A group of Richland County military veterans are shown here while on a previous Honor Bus trip to Washington D.C.

 Submitted photo

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Honor Bus is accepting applications for its September trip to Washington D.C.

Veterans will have the chance to see war memorials, monuments and other historic sites during a three-day trip from Sept. 9 through 11.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags