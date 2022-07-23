MANSFIELD — The Richland County Honor Bus is accepting applications for its September trip to Washington D.C.
Veterans will have the chance to see war memorials, monuments and other historic sites during a three-day trip from Sept. 9 through 11.
The excursion, including food and lodging, is free for any veteran who was honorably discharged from a branch of the U.S. military.
If a veteran needs extra support while traveling, a friend or family member can apply to accompany them as a guardian. Guardians must pay $375.
The bus will take veterans to see various sites across the nation’s capital, including the Arlington National Cemetery, Iwo Jima Memorial, World War II Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, Smithsonian Museums. The bus also visits the Flight 93 Memorial in Pittsburgh.
Dean Krance, one of the organization’s founders and the trip organizer, said the group will lay a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier during the trip.
Veterans from anywhere are welcome to apply, but priority will be given to veterans in the Mansfield/Richland County area. Priority will also be given first to older veterans and those with health issues.
Applications are available for pickup at the AmVets Post 26, located at 1100 W. 4th Street, in Mansfield during regular business hours. Applications must be dropped off or mailed to the AmVets Post 26 by Aug. 5.
The bus will leave Sept. 9 at 6 a.m. sharp from the Area Agency on Aging in Ontario. Participants should arrive around 5:15 a.m. for registration and to get their jackets.
The Richland County Veterans Honor Bus is a non-profit organization. Donations to the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus can be dropped off or mailed to the AmVets Post 26 at 1100 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. Please write "ATTN Honor Bus" on the envelope.
