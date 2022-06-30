ONTARIO -- There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend in Richland County.
From festivals to fireworks, food trucks and cookouts, patriotic dog parades and 5Ks -- there's truly something for everyone.
Below, you'll find a listing of the family-friendly fun the region has to offer.
Friday, July 1
The Ontario 4th of July Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Ontario Car Show, Ontario Youth Sports Land Regatta and cornhole tournament at Marshall Park. Concessions and a beer garden will be available.
Walton Lake in Crestline will begin its fireworks show at 10 p.m. Donations are accepted and parking is very limited.
Saturday, July 2
Liberty Park in Mansfield will host its “Run for Liberty Park” 3K color run at 10 a.m. Register to run or walk or just come throw some color on brave participants in celebration of Liberty Park's 85th year.
Butler will host an Independence Day Parade at 11 a.m. A brief celebration will follow in the park downtown. The Worthington Township Fire Department will be grilling burgers and hot dogs; donations will be accepted.
Charles Mill Lake Park will have a performance of rock music from the 1950s through 1970s at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks following at dusk. Admission is $15 per car.
The Ontario 4th of July Festival continues with the Ontario 5K Liberty Run in front of Ontario High School at 8:30 a.m. The kids play area opens at noon and will run until 10 p.m.
The Patriot Pooch Parade starts at Dunlap Road at 3 p.m.; all participants will need to line up at the High School Parking Lot at 2:20 p.m. The parade will conclude at the dog park, where awards will be presented for best costume, most creative costume and a "That's My Baby Dog" award.
The festival parade will follow at 3:30 p.m. with a new parade route.
Magicians, balloon and tattoo artists will be on festival grounds from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Ontario Lions Frog Jumping Contest starts at 5 p.m. Pour One Nine Beerfest VIP Tables open at 5:30 pm with BBQ Dinner served at 7 p.m. Concessions for all ages will also be available.
Fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. For a full list of activities, visit Ontario4thofJulyFestival.com.
Sunday, July 3
Bellville will celebrate with its first ever Light up the Valley event on Sunday from noon to dark. The new event will bring fireworks back to Bellville skies for the first time since the 1980s. The event will take place behind Bellville Elementary School at the Clear Fork Youth League fields.
Light up the Valley will feature 10 food trucks, face painting, musical performances and conclude with fireworks after dark. Guests are encouraged to spread out on the lawn with blankets, chairs, cornhole and yard games at this family friendly event.
Food trucks will begin serving food at noon and live music starts at 5 p.m. A full list of the food trucks available can be found here.
The Crestline Freedom Festival starts at 6 p.m. on July 3 at The Hub. The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, children’s games, a dunk tank, patriotic photoshoot, music, food trucks and more. A Patriotic Bike Contest for children 12 and younger starts at 7 p.m. at the Gazebo.
The Red, White & BARK dog contest follows at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Donations are accepted upon entry to benefit the Crestline Community Development Team. The rain date for this event is July 5.
Monday, July 4
The Liberty Fest parade, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, will take place in Bellville on July 4 at 11 a.m.
Lineup starts at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required; registration forms are available at Village Hall or on the Main Street Bellville Facebook page and must be turned in at Village Hall.