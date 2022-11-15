MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree.
For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare initiative. RCYFC has matched the $25,000 each year of this project. In its strategic plan, the Women’s Fund is committed to making quality childcare affordable and accessible to all women.
This coming year, the Childcare Committee led by RCYFC, will plan a childcare conference to offer continuing education credits. It also will focus on mentoring in-home providers and give grants for additional resources at daycare centers.
Other grants were awarded to: Buckeye Imagination Museum for a girl’s art camp, Mansfield City Schools for a girl’s mentoring program, North End Community Improvement Collaborative for a girl’s mentoring program, North Central State College Foundation for student childcare scholarships, and YMCA of North Central Ohio for a female self-defense class.
Since 1998, the WF has awarded $524,000 through 318 grants impacting hundreds of lives.
The WF also announced the JoAnn Dutton Volunteer Community Service Award winner during the luncheon.
The award was named in honor of JoAnn Dutton, former executive director of the Mansfield YWCA. It celebrates women who devote a significant amount of time and energy in a meaningful way to local charitable organizations.
This year’s winner is Margaret Black. Black was recognized as a catalyst for growth in the community. She was a driving force in starting the Mansfield Art Center, Discovery School, and Raemelton Equestrian Center.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.
Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.