Margaret Black is shown here receiving the JoAnn Dutton Volunteer Service Award.

 Photo by Jennifer Beavis.

MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree.

For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare initiative. RCYFC has matched the $25,000 each year of this project. In its strategic plan, the Women’s Fund is committed to making quality childcare affordable and accessible to all women.

