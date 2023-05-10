Kids gardening

The First English Lutheran Church Early Learning Center was awarded a grant last summer to instruct children about gardening.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation is supporting summertime programs focused on children.

The Summertime Kids Committee Chaired by Foundation Board of Trustee member Karen Bierly along with members from the community approved $65,501 in Summertime Kid grants.

