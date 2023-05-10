MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation is supporting summertime programs focused on children.
The Summertime Kids Committee Chaired by Foundation Board of Trustee member Karen Bierly along with members from the community approved $65,501 in Summertime Kid grants.
The grants of up to $2,500 support creative, educational, and fun-filled activities for hundreds of Richland County children.
The Summertime Kids Committee wishes local children an incredibly happy summer.
The following STK grants were approved:
Buckeye Imagination Museum Mobile Imagination Stations
Camp Nuhop Summer Camp
Crossroads Church Kids’ Ministry KidCon
Girl Scouts of Ohio Heartland Council Blended Trails Day Camp
First English Lutheran Early Learning Center Art in Action
Friendly House Summer Fun Program
Friends of Richland Co. Park District Critter Camp
Heart City Church Summer Adventure Camp
Hospice of North Central Ohio Camp Hope
K-City Childcare & Preschool Travels Through the Ages
Kingwood Center Gardens Cultivation Education
LifeCare Alliance CODA Camp Programs
Love On A Mission Community Quilt Program
Mansfield Art Center Art Within Reach
Mansfield Playhouse “My Son Pinocchio, Jr.”
Mt. Vernon Nazarene University Academic Summer Camp Scholarships
NECIC Summer Manufacturing Institute Camp
Ohio Bird Sanctuary Nature Camp
Renaissance Performing Arts Broadway Camp and Broadway Camp Showz!
Richland Astronomical Society Planetarium Stars and Planets
Salvation Army Dewald Center Summer Zone
Shelby City Schools Camp Invention
Shelby City Schools Safety Town
Village of Shiloh Fun for Preschoolers
YWCA of North Central Ohio YMCA Safety Town
STK grants funded via Field of Interest Funds:
Independent Living Center of NCO Artistic Expression
Princess Endowment FIELD Strong Summer Camp
Richland Newhope Campership Program
Zoe’ Learning Center Summer Field Trip
Unstoppables UYS Baseball Program Needs
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts in charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.