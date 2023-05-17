MANSFIELD – During the Richland County Foundation annual meeting, President Brady Groves reported the Foundation granted $8,805,272 in 2022.
Donors continued to be very generous and gifts for the year totaled $3,544,561.
Foundation donors were most passionate about supporting education with grants totaling 2,995,520. Other sectors receiving grants were children/families/youth $1,646,478, community development $1,185,896, health services $841,996, arts & culture $762,800, environment $664,344, human services $363,967, economic development $216,296 and churches $128,975.
To review the 2022 annual report, go to richlandcountyfoundation.org.
Guest speaker Jana Mulherin talked about her philanthropic journey with her husband, Pat.
Together they established a donor-advised fund and supported an agency fund for the Ohio
District 5 Area Agency on Aging at the Foundation.
“Our philanthropic philosophy is simple; it is about giving back. The endowment fund will be a way for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging and it will make a difference in our community,” said Jana Mulherin.
Richland Public Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Chaya spoke about a new AED program. The Health Department received a grant to provide Pediatric AED equipment and education.
Automated external defibrillators (AED machines) are being placed at Richland County schools and nonprofit organizations. Health Department staff are providing CPR training. According to Health Department data, sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States for youth and adults.
During the business portion of the meeting, Rand Smith and Jason Guilliams were approved as incoming Board of Trustee members.
Carl Fernyak, Dr. Norman Jones, Julie McCready, and Gog Meisse completed their terms and were recognized for their dedication and service to the community.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts in charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.
