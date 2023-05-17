Jessica Gribben and Chris Hiner

Chairwoman Jessica Gribben hands over the gavel to incoming Chairman Chris Hiner during the Richland County Foundation annual meeting.

MANSFIELD – During the Richland County Foundation annual meeting, President Brady Groves reported the Foundation granted $8,805,272 in 2022.

Donors continued to be very generous and gifts for the year totaled $3,544,561.

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.