Kelly's Dairy Bar has an 18-hole golf course open from March 1 through mid-October. The business offers a group appreciation program for one free round of mini golf. Kelly’s Dairy Bar is located at 1280 South Main Street in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Children Services has arranged with local business owner Jim Heenan of Kelly’s Dairy Bar for Richland County foster care children and their foster parents to play mini golf at Kelly’s at no charge for the rest of the year. (The cost of food and drinks is not included.)
“Since May is National Foster Care Month, Richland County Children Services wanted to find a way to further support those families who open their hearts and their homes to our local children at risk of abuse and neglect," said Nikki Harless, Executive Director, Richland County Children Services.
"Foster parents provide a safe, temporary home for children until they can be reunited with their families. They give a child love and stability when they need it the most."
Kelly’s Dairy Bar owner Jim Heenan believes life is a group sport.
“Without groups, life just isn’t so good,” Heenan said. “Kelly’s is a group hang-out-place where kids can come to play, bond with peers, gain acceptance, foster cooperation, and just have fun.
"We’re honored to work with the Richland County Children Services and their foster families.”
Richland County Children Services is need of foster parents. The next round of expedited training classes for foster parents begins June 3. These classes are free of charge and run through July 11.