Kelly's Dairy Bar has an 18-hole golf course open from March 1 through mid-October. The business offers a group appreciation program for one free round of mini golf. Kelly’s Dairy Bar is located at 1280 South Main Street in Mansfield. 

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Children Services has arranged with local business owner Jim Heenan of Kelly’s Dairy Bar for Richland County foster care children and their foster parents to play mini golf at Kelly’s at no charge for the rest of the year. (The cost of food and drinks is not included.)

