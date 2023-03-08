SHELBY -- The Richland County Farm Bureau invites the community to attend the annual Richland County Farm Bureau Farmers Share Breakfast on Saturday, March 25.
Breakfast will be served in the Shelby High School Cafeteria from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
The Richland County Farm Bureau is requesting a donation for the breakfast which includes pancakes, fresh whole hog sausage, eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee. The public is invited to join for great food and fellowship. No reservations are needed.
The money donated at the breakfast is given to food pantries in Richland County in honor of the FFA chapters who help. Richland County Farm Bureau has donated nearly $18,000 to area food banks and the Harmony House over the past 15 years.
“Farmers remain committed to producing safe and healthy food for our communities, and we share with consumers many of the same concerns about putting nutritious meals on the table on a tight budget,” said Fred Cooke, Richland County Farm Bureau breakfast chair. “By inviting our community to our Farmers Share Breakfast, we hope to connect with them and provide a better understanding of the origins of the food on their plates.”
Follow Richland County Farm Bureau on Facebook and bookmark our webpage for details on events and programs throughout the year. Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.