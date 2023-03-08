breakfast

 Pixabay

SHELBY -- The Richland County Farm Bureau invites the community to attend the annual Richland County Farm Bureau Farmers Share Breakfast on Saturday, March 25.

Breakfast will be served in the Shelby High School Cafeteria from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

