MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Thursday morning.
The first batch of results can be found at this link.
The second batch of results can be found at this link.
The third batch of results can be found at this link.
Beef Breeding Show
Supreme Champion Beef Female: Braden Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Reserve Supreme Champion Beef Female: Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
Champion Hereford: Allyson Hulbert, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Reserve Champion Hereford: Aliya Echelbarger, Plymouth FFA
Champion Simmental: Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
Champion Shorthorn: Gracie Rodman, Shelby FFA
Other Breeds Champion: Braden Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Reserve Other Breeds Champion: Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
All Beef Showmanship Show
Pro Showmanship
1st – Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Rain Peyton, Shelby FFA
4th – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA
5th – Claire Howell, Blackfork Friends 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Trayden Schumacher, Rusty Riders 4-H
3rd – Braden Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
4th – Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
5th – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA
2nd – Colton Braska, Shelby FFA
3rd – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th – Allyson Arnold, Great Expectations 4-H
5th – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Claire Howell, Blackfork Friends 4-H
2nd – Kinsley Van Dine, Rusty Riders 4-H
3rd – Payton Stover, Rusty Riders 4-H
4th – Colten Montgomery, Rusty Riders 4-H
5th – Kayden Dauch, Triangle T 4-H
8–10 Years Showmanship
1st – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Grace Shatzer, Rusty Riders 4-H
3rd – Owen Guegold, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Rain Peyton, Shelby FFA
2nd – Sam Ohl, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Colton Hass, Plymouth FFA
4th – Breanna Neill, Shelby FFA
5th – Sofi Johnson, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Ava Harrison, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Landon Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
3rd – Aiden Thompson, Country Champions 4-H
4th – Dylan Studer, Rusty Riders 4-H
5th – Aubrey Crain, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H
Draft Horse Hitch Show
Single Hitch Cart
1st place – Kyleigh Biglin, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
Team Hitch
1st place – Kyleigh Biglin, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
Species Ambassadors
Junior Poultry Ambassador: Fin Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H
Junior Rabbit Ambassador: Maylanna Gamble, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Senior Canine Ambassador: Cheyenne Sumler, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Junior Canine Ambassador: K. Sanders, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Junior Canine Ambassador Runner-Up: Mahsii Gamble, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Senior Alpaca/Llama Ambassador: Vanna Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
Junior Alpaca/Llama Ambassador: Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Senior Horse Ambassador: Marissa Circosta, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Senior Horse Ambassador Runner-Up: Julia Auck, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Junior Horse Ambassador: Jordan Tedrow, Branded Pony 4-H
Junior Horse Ambassador Runner-Up: Ryleigh Newsome, Richland County Wranglers 4-H
Talent Show
Best of Show: Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H – Instrumental (keyboard)
2nd place - McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H - Vocal
3rd place - Finn Devaney, Clover Clan 4-H – Instrumental (cello)
4th place - Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H - Baton
5th place - Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H – Dance (ballet)