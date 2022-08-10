MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Wednesday morning.
These results encompass:
Market Beef Show (Tuesday)
Goat Show (Tuesday)
Poultry Show (Monday)
Feeder Calf Show (Monday)
Alpaca Show (Sunday)
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Market Beef Show
Market Beef Champions
Grand Champion – Audra Music, Next Generation 4-H
Reserve Champion – Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion – Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA
4th place champion – Trenton Braska, Shelby FFA
5th place champion – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
6th place champion – Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
7th place champion – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
8th place champion – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA
Dairy Market Beef Champions
Grand Champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion - Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th place champion – Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H
5th place champion - Sam Ohl, Great Expectations 4-H
6th place champion - Ava Harrison, Ring Raiders 4-H
7th place champion – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H
8th place champion – Ambur Arnold, Great Expectations 4-H
Born and Bred Market Beef Champions
Grand – Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve – Payton Stover, Rusty Riders 4-H
Born and Bred Dairy Beef Champions
Grand – Joseph Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Reserve – Taylor Breedlove, Toats ma Goats 4-H
Goat Show
Meat Market Goat Champions
Grand Champion – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
Reserve Champion – Olyvia Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
3rd place champion – Maryn Lantz, That Udder Club 4-H
4th place champion - Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
5th place champion – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
6th place champion – Morgan Trumpower, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
7th place champion – Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
8th place champion – Kayla Evans, Shelby FFA
Dairy Market Goat Champions
Grand Champion – Mandee Lantz, Country Champions 4-H
Reserve Champion – Maggie Lantz, Country Champions 4-H
3rd place champion - Ruthie Faith, Shelby FFA
4th place champion – Owen Keith, Country Champions 4-H
5th place champion - Bailey Tridico, Shelby FFA
6th place champion - Owen Keith, Country Champions 4-H
7th place champion – Ava Bowman, Richland Round-Up 4-H
8th place champion – Tanner Hartz, Shelby FFA
Meat Breeding
Meat Breeding Champion: Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
Meat Breeding Reserve Champion – Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
Dairy Breeding Champion: Alaina Stone, Lucas FFA
Dairy Breeding Reserve Champion – Alaina Stone, Lucas FFA
Pro Showmanship
1st – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
2nd – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
4th – Mikaela Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
5th – Bristol Collins, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Makayla Spoerr, Next Generation 4-H
3rd – Ty Lehnhart, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
4th – Huck Finnegan, Shelby FFA
5th – Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers 4-H
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Hayden Harriman, Farmhand Friends 4-H
2nd – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
3rd – Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
4th – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
5th – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Mikaela Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
2nd – Sophia Gano, Richland Round-Up 4-H
3rd – Makenzie Spoerr, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Olyvia Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
5th – Shiloh Walter, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship
1st – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Adleigh Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
3rd – Aliya Walter, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
4th – Clayton Tabor, Blackfork Friends 4-H
5th – Aiden Stone, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Ambur Arnold, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Allyson Arnold, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Kolten Sexton, Country Clovers 4-H
4th – Kennedy Mounts, Farmhand Friends 4-H
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Bristol Collins, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2nd – Wyatt Miller, Triangle T 4-H
3rd – Amery Sexton, Country Clovers 4-H
4th – Kaelynn Nickell, Ring Raiders 4-H
5th – Kale Tedrow, Branded Pony 4-H
Poultry Show
Market Turkeys
Grand Champion – Sarah Smith, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Reserve Champion – Dale Morris. Farmhand Friends 4-H
3rd place champion - Willa Morris, Farmhand Friends 4-H
4th place champion - Reagan Kleman, New Edition 4-H
5th place champion - Kyle Morris, Farmhand Friends 4-H
6th place champion - Adrian Wuertz, Clear Fork FFA
7th place champion - Olivia Shrader, Great Expectations 4-H
8th place champion - Kendal Shrader, Great Expectations 4-H
Market Ducks
Grand Champion – Monae Leedy, Branded Pony 4-H
Reserve Champion – Paige Mullins, Triangle T 4-H
3rd place champion - Bryanna Francis. Shelby FFA
4th place champion - Ava Putnam, Shelby FFA
5th place champion - Rehberg, Richland Round-Up 4-H
6th place champion - Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
7th place champion - Beau Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
8th place champion - Michael Vogt, Shelby FFA
Broilers
Grand Champion – Alivia Hicks, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Reserve Champion – Natalie Buzard, Richland Round-Up 4-H
3rd place Champion - Cailey Fairchild, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th place champion - Huck Finnegan, Shelby FFA
5th place champion -Tristen Dawson, Country Champions 4-H
6th place champion - Allie Shrader, Great Expectations 4-H
7th place champion - Mason Follett, Blackfork Friends 4-H
8th place champion - Ben Laug, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Breeding Champion: Ryleigh Chase, Country Champions 4-H
Breeding Reserve Champion – Macey Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Pro Showmanship
Grand Champion – Ryleigh Chase, Shelby FFA / Country Champions 4-H
Reserve Champion – Tristen Dawson, Country Champions 4-H
3rd – Katelyn Swingle, Plymouth FFA
4th – Josiah Schmitt, Clearfork Colts & Fillies
5th – Emerson Docherty, Richland County Livestock Lovers
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Ryleigh Chase, Country Champions
2nd – Makayla Spoerr, Next Generation
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Katelyn Swingle, Plymouth FFA
2nd – Cailey Fairchild, Bibs & Boots
3rd – Sarah Smith – Richland Round-Up
4th – Dailynn Dawson, Country Champions
5th – Michael Vogt, Shelby FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Tristen Dawson, Country Champions 4-H
2nd – Westen Rehberg, Richland Round-Up 4-H
3rd – Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Madelyn Moore, Rusty Riders 4-H
5th – Tanner Beer, Richland Round-Up 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship
1st – Lydia Hawkins, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd – Natalie Adkins, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd – Beau Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Raylan Hendricks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Emerson Docherty, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
2nd – Carson Secriskey, Richland Round-Up 4-H
3rd – Jack Stephens, Rusty Riders 4-H
4th – Leland Reeder, Country Pals 4-H
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Josiah Schmitt, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H
2nd – Tyler Smith, Richland Round-Up 4-H
3rd – Emma Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Aiden Schmitt, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H
Feeder Calf Show
Beef Feeder Calf Champions
Grand Champion – Hayden Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion – Cami Gowitzka, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion – Cameron Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
4th place champion – Aiden Thompson, Country Champions 4-H
5th place champion – Colton Braska, Shelby 4-H
6th place champion – Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
7th place champion - Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H
8th place champion – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
Dairy Beef Feeder Calf Champions
Grand Champion – Nicole Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion - Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th place champion – Aubrey Crain, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H
5th place champion - Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
6th place champion - Julia Sickmiller, Shelby FFA
7th place champion – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
8th place champion - Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Alpaca Show
High Point – Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
High Point Runner-Up – Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H
Junior Showmanship
1st – Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
2nd - Anna Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
3rd – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Intermediate Showmanship
1st – Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Vanna Burns, Shelby FFA
4th – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
5th – Nataleigh Welch, Ring Raiders 4-H
6th – Cayden Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
7th – Bailey Tridico, Shelby FFA
8th – Sean Funk, Ring Raiders 4-H
Senior Showmanship
1st – Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers 4-H
3rd – Kat Lindenberger, New Edition 4-H
Junior Obstacle
1st – Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
2nd – Anna Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
3rd – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Intermediate Obstacle
1st – Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Nataleigh Welch, Ring Raiders 4-H
3rd – Sean Funk, Ring Raiders 4-H
4th – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
5th – Bailey Tridico, Shelby FFA
6th – Cayden Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
7th – Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
8th – Vanna Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
Senior Obstacle
1st – Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Kat Lindenberger, New Edition 4-H
3rd – Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers 4-H