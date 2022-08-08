MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen.
Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers.
Junior Fair King and Queen
King - Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H and Shelby FFA (Shelby).
Queen - Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H (Bellville).
First Runner-Up to Queen – Kelsey Snyder, Rusty Riders 4-H and Shelby FFA (Shelby).
Second Runner-Up to Queen – Hailey Eldridge, Ring Raiders 4-H and Shelby FFA (Shelby).
Outstanding 4-H Booths
Most Inviting/Catchy: Bibs & Boots 4-H.
Best Display of 4-H History: Country Champions 4-H.
Most Unique: Freedom Wranglers 4-H.
Best Promotion of 4-H: Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H.
Best Portrayal of Club Activities/History/Projects: Buckeye Farmers.
Best Use of Theme: New Edition 4-H.
Most Colorful: Next Generation 4-H.
Most Creative: Country Clovers 4-H.
Best Use of Space: Richland Round-Up 4-H.
Best Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Booth: Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H.
People’s Choice Award: Country Champions 4-H.
Bake-a-rama Results
Best of Show - Riley Adkins, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
Reserve Best of Show - Elizabeth Cole, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
Class Winners:
Cookies:
1st – Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H.
2nd – Elizabeth Cole, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
3rd – W. Owens, Richland Round-Up 4-H.
Fruit Pie:
1st – Parker Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H.
2nd – Devin McGugin, All Star Gang 4-H.
3rd – McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H.
Two Layer Cake:
1st – Riley Adkins, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
2nd – Audrey King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H.
3rd – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H.
Bar Cookies or Brownies:
1st – Elizabeth Cole, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
2nd – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H.
3rd – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H.
Quick Breads/Yeast Rolls:
1st – Mason Nunnally, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
2nd – K. Sanders, Richland Round-Up 4-H.
3rd – Amery Sexton, Country Clovers 4-H.
Baker’s Favorite:
1st – Riley Adkins, Bibs & Boots 4-H.
2nd – Makenna Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H.
3rd – Owen Keith, Country Champions 4-H.
Candy:
1st – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H.
2nd – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H.
3rd – Natalie Adkins, Freedom Wranglers 4-H.
Best of Show Awards
Agriculture – Miscellaneous – Asher Clark.
Clothing – Julia Auck Reserve – Marissa Barciz.
Natural Resources – Lilly Clark.
Family Life Design – Thalia Kurtzman.
Family Life Hobbies and Leisure – Sarah Turner.
Family Living – Megan Lindenberger.
Foods – Beginner – Josie McNary.
Foods – Intermediate – Kaley Bowman.
Foods – Advanced – Selah Ogle.
Gardening – Cody Wolford.
Health – Kaley Bowman.
Photography – Izabel McDermott.
Shooting Sports – Logan Hoffman.
Small Animals – Lelia Myers.
Veterinary Science – Gracie Rodman.
Woodworking – Carson Secriskey.
Engineering Sweepstakes – Asher Clark.