MANSFIELD – The Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, has recently initiated its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new livestock arena at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena, provide additional safety for spectators and those showing animals, and increase revenue opportunities for the fairgrounds.
“Richland County has over 1,500 farms and agriculture-related businesses, and the number is growing,” said James Schaub II, president of the Senior Fair Board.
“The fair board and livestock committee are keeping pace with the farming community by building a larger, safer livestock arena at the fairgrounds.”
The new 9,200 square-foot arena will provide two show rings, ample seating for spectators, increased safety for participants and audience, accessible restrooms, a small livestock sales office, and heating and air-conditioning.
“The $1.1 million arena will be used year-round for 4-H events, livestock shows, auctions, boat and car shows, weddings, musical performances, and other activities,” according to David Dick, campaign co-chairman and fair board member.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The Richland County Junior Fair Board is also playing a major role in the success of the Arena Campaign. More than 700 students, ages 5-19, are involved with 40 4-H clubs and five school-affiliated Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters.
The Richland County Fair has a fascinating history. The first fair was held 173 years ago on Oct. 26, 1849, on Springmill Street. In 1957, the current Home Road site was established.
Only twice was the annual summer fair not held: In 1942, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and, in 2020, the first year of the Covid pandemic.
“With the help of the community, we will be successful with our Arena Campaign, preserving our mission to responsibly provide youth development, education, cultural activities and entertainment,” said Susan Gentille, campaign co-chairwoman.
Information on contributing to the Arena Campaign can be obtained at Arena Project on this website: richlandcountyfair.com.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.