Outside of new livestock arena for Richland County Fairgrounds

The Richland County Fair board is looking to build a new, $1.1 million livestock arena.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, has recently initiated its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new livestock arena at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena, provide additional safety for spectators and those showing animals, and increase revenue opportunities for the fairgrounds.

Indoor rendering of new Richland County Fair livestock arena

The new Richland County livestock arena would encompass 9,200 square feet.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Richland County Fair logo

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags