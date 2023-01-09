MANSFIELD — Richland County Children Services (RCCS) and the Lions Clubs of Richland County are showing foster youths love with Valentine’s Day cards.
The Lions Club in Richland County including Mansfield United, Madison Township, Shelby United, Bellville, Butler, Butler Lioness, Ontario Lions and RCCS will be collecting Valentine’s cards for children in foster care.
Cards can be handmade, or store brought and will be accepted through Feb. 3.
“This is a wonderful collaboration with the Lions Clubs of Richland County. The Valentine’s Day Card Project gives the community an opportunity to show children in foster care that they are loved, appreciated and not alone,” said Brigitte Coles, Richland County Children Services, Community Engagement Specialist.
The community is invited to drop off or mail the Valentine’s Day cards to Richland County Children Services, 731 Scholl Road, Mansfield, Ohio, 44906 or the Mansfield Parks & Recreation Department, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave., Mansfield, Ohio, 44906, C/O Valentine’s Day cards.
“Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world. The 1.4 million members of our volunteer organization in over 200 countries and geographic areas are different in many ways, but share a core belief – Community is what we make it,” said Lion Jeff Burns, Secretary of the Madison Township Lions Club and
Chairman of the Richland County zone, which is made up of Mansfield United Lions, Madison Township Lions, Shelby United Lions, Butler Lions, Butler Lioness, Bellville Lions and Ontario Lions.
Richland County Children Services (RCCS) mission is to lead our community in assuring the safety, well-being, and permanency of children at risk of abuse and neglect.
RCCS encourages all individuals to invest in the lives of children and to provide them with unconditional love, support, guidance, and every available resource to ensure their health and well-being.
You can make a difference in a child's life! If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, contact Richland County Children Services at 419-774-4100 or go to richlandcountychildrenservices.org.
For more information about the Valentine cards project contact Brigitte Coles, Community Engagement Specialist at 419-774-4168 or brigitte.coles@jfs.ohio.gov.