About 20 carousel riders enjoyed free rides for people with special needs and their caregivers at Richland Carrousel Park Sept. 27. This was the first Special Needs Party the carousel hosted since 2019.
MANSFIELD -- Anyone walking within a block of Richland Carrousel Park can clearly hear its music flow through downtown Mansfield. It’s the soundtrack of many children’s happy memories.
But the carousel's staff recognized the loud music can be overstimulating for people with special needs. So, it wanted to create a “Special Needs Party” that made accommodations and offered free rides so everyone can enjoy the carousel.
Sharon Bishop, director of Richland Carrousel Park, said she likes seeing guests enjoy the rides with quiet music and a less-crowded platform. The carousel had to stop its annual Special Needs Party during the COVID-19 pandemic and received sponsorship from The Hastings Group this year to bring it back.
Reservations were limited to 75 people with special needs and their caregivers. Richland Carrousel Park advertised this event on its Facebook page throughout the month of September.
Jeremy Murphy saw the professional and personal importance of this event. He works for The Hastings Group, so he saw how people responded to its community outreach Tuesday. He also saw his son Carlos’ face light up with excitement on each spin around the platform.
“Every year that STARTEK did it before Hastings, he was here,” Murphy said. “He seems to love it, he’s been on every ride so far.”
Deanna Ragozzine, Hastings Group operations manager, said The Hastings Group had multiple volunteers sign up to serve food for Tuesday’s party.
“I think everybody wants to be a part of it to just give back. Just being here feels rewarding,” she said. “This is definitely worth it — it will be easy to go back to the company and tell them how wonderful this was.”