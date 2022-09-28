carrousel01

About 20 carousel riders enjoyed free rides for people with special needs and their caregivers at Richland Carrousel Park Sept. 27. This was the first Special Needs Party the carousel hosted since 2019.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Anyone walking within a block of Richland Carrousel Park can clearly hear its music flow through downtown Mansfield. It’s the soundtrack of many children’s happy memories. 

But the carousel's staff recognized the loud music can be overstimulating for people with special needs. So, it wanted to create a “Special Needs Party” that made accommodations and offered free rides so everyone can enjoy the carousel.

