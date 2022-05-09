Richland Academy’s mini dance recital to be featured May 14 at Mansfield Senior From Richland Academy of the Arts May 9, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students featured in this recital are the Academy’s youngest dancers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts will be having their 2022 Mini Dance Recital, “Everybody Dance Now,” on Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at Mansfield Senior High.Students featured in this recital are the Academy’s youngest dancers in Creative Movement, Fundamentals, and Combo classes with special Senior 60+ STRUT guest performers. Close 1 of 5 RAA Mini Dance Recital Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mini Dance recital in 2021 These were the dancers involved in the 2021 Mini Dance Recital at Richland Academy. Richland Academy of the Arts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mini recital dancers at Richland Academy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAA Dance recital Senior 60+ STRUT are guest performers at this event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mini-recital Students featured in this recital are the Academy’s youngest dancers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More like this... GALLERY: Richland Academy Mini Recital 1 of 5 RAA Mini Dance Recital Mini Dance recital in 2021 These were the dancers involved in the 2021 Mini Dance Recital at Richland Academy. Richland Academy of the Arts Mini recital dancers at Richland Academy RAA Dance recital Senior 60+ STRUT are guest performers at this event. Mini-recital Students featured in this recital are the Academy’s youngest dancers. The dances featured in this recital were choreographed by Sarah Horrigan-Ramos and Erin Wolford. Flowers will be on sale for the dancers in the show. Masks are not required.Tickets to the show are on sale now for $15 Adult, $10 Student, Senior, or Veteran. All seating is general admission. To purchase your tickets or for more information, go to www.richlandacademy.com or call the Academy at 419-522-8224.“Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council. Support Our Journalism If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today. Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Recital Dance Show Ballet Richland Academy Dancer Ticket Student Mansfield Senior Trending Mohawk Hill proves fertile ground for treasure hunting For the love of morels Open Source: Lexington & Shelby announce community open houses for closing buildings 'Westing House:' Redevelopment underway at former Mansfield Commerce Center The Ritter House dates to 1909, now home to the Richland County Foundation Fredericktown inducts 6 alumni to hall of honor Malabar Care Connect reduces healthcare barriers for students and families State officials celebrate Inland Fish Ohio Day at Deer Creek Lake Castalia man injured after surviving Erie County plane crash Democratic Mansfield City Council member moves to become independent The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.