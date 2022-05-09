Mini-recital

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts will be having their 2022 Mini Dance Recital, “Everybody Dance Now,” on Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at Mansfield Senior High.

Students featured in this recital are the Academy’s youngest dancers in Creative Movement, Fundamentals, and Combo classes with special Senior 60+ STRUT guest performers.

The dances featured in this recital were choreographed by Sarah Horrigan-Ramos and Erin Wolford. Flowers will be on sale for the dancers in the show. Masks are not required.

Tickets to the show are on sale now for $15 Adult, $10 Student, Senior, or Veteran. All seating is general admission. 

To purchase your tickets or for more information, go to www.richlandacademy.com or call the Academy at 419-522-8224.

“Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

